JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

