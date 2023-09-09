Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €31.48 ($33.85) and last traded at €31.38 ($33.74). Approximately 116,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.22 ($33.57).
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
