Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,134,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 398,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $1,209,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $493,719 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

