Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Kadant Stock Down 0.4 %

KAI stock opened at $219.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $263,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,371.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $263,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,371.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,305. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

