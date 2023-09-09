Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $101.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.29.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TOL opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,852 shares of company stock worth $10,469,368. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

