Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,797,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 24,953,219 shares.The stock last traded at $21.40 and had previously closed at $22.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

Get Kenvue alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.