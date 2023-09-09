Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Acquired by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Kewaunee Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of KEQU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.