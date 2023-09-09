Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.18

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.18 and traded as high as C$32.94. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.79, with a volume of 723,475 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.32.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Keyera Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9084746 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.