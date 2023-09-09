Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.