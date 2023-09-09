Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.21. 34,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 220,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KNTK. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Kinetik Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.33 million. Analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 182.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kinetik by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinetik by 12.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

