Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $85.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1878 dividend. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

