Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.51

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.51 and last traded at $84.49, with a volume of 42026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Get Kirby alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Kirby Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,966. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.