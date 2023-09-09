KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.83 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

