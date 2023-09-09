KOK Hits 24-Hour Volume of $471,792.70 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $471,792.70 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,855.15 or 1.00026253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00566184 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $471,619.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

