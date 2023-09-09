Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.91-$1.01 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.91-1.01 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

