Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.91-$1.01 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.91-1.01 EPS.
NYSE:KFY opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.
KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
