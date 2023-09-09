KPCB XIII Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)

KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,189,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,000. Movella accounts for about 3.1% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned approximately 10.24% of Movella as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MVLA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter worth $11,560,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Movella alerts:

Movella Stock Down 1.8 %

MVLA opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Movella Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Movella ( NASDAQ:MVLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MVLA. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Movella in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of Movella in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Movella

Movella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.