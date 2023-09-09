Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $259.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

