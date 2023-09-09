Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

