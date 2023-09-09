Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,014,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $349.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.13.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

