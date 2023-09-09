Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

