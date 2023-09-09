Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,722 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 38,267 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 0.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 350.5% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 425,442 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $18,477,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 235.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,946 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 122,835 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 28,422 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

