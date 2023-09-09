Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.24 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

