Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,964,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $298.60 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day moving average of $286.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

