Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,283,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,925 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $42,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 230,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Chindata Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 603,842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CD stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.