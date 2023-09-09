Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the period. ChargePoint comprises approximately 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ChargePoint worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,588,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $29,658,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,664.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $29,658,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 758,111 shares of company stock worth $6,603,697. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

