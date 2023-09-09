Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

