Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 38,567 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,567 shares during the period. Plug Power accounts for 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Plug Power worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Plug Power by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $30.43.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

