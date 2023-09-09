Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
UGI Price Performance
UGI stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.52%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
