Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Kroger Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 90.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

