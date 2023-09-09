Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.77 and last traded at $126.93. Approximately 35,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 250,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

