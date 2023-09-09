Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 0.68. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $1,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lantheus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

