Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $772,680.60 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

