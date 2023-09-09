Lauer Wealth LLC Invests $726,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

