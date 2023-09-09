Lauer Wealth LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Southern Copper by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of SCCO opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

