Lauer Wealth LLC Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 446.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,469,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,232 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
