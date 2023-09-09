Lauer Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 895,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after buying an additional 45,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

