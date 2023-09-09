Lauer Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,130 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Apple makes up 0.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

