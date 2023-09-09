Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

LEE opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $171.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.00 million.

In other news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III purchased 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

