LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.