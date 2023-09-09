Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.23.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $387.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.14. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $389.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

