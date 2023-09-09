LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in LianBio were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIAN. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LianBio by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LianBio in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LianBio Stock Performance

Shares of LIAN stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

LianBio Profile

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that LianBio will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

