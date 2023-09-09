Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,907 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy comprises 1.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 111,674 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

