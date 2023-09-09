Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LWAY. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $164.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

