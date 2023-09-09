LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 15th.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $1.40 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightInTheBox stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of LightInTheBox worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

