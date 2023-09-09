LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.42. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightInTheBox stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of LightInTheBox worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

