Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 12.7% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,670. The company has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.30. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

