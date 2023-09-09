Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $386.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.30. The firm has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.