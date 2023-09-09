Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 7,513 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RS traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $270.20. 231,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,056. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

