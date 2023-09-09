Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,685,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.84. The stock had a trading volume of 170,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

