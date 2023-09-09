Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 23,463 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.6 %

MELI stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,428.19. 509,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,203. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,255.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,245.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

